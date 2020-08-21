WINDER - Charles Oliver, 73, Winder, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 following a brief illness.
A Barrow County native, he was born August 14, 1947 to the late Homer P. and Mary Rooks Oliver. He was preceded by a brother, Doug Oliver, and was a United States Army retiree. Mr. Oliver was of the Baptist denomination.
Surviving are wife, June Oliver; son, Wes Oliver, both of Winder; and grandchild, Myles Oliver.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 21, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating. Interment will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In