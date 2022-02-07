COLBERT - Charles Randall Scoggins, 79, Colbert, passed away on Saturday, January 29,2022.
He was born on September 10, 1942. He was the son of late John Wesley Scoggins and Essie Moon Scoggins. Mr. Scoggins was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Scoggins, Ila.
Survivors include one daughter, Tammy Scoggins Lewis (Andy); and two grandchildren, Jake Lewis and Hadlee Lewis, all of Sharpsburg, Ga.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
