COLBERT - Charles Ray Huntsinger, 68, Colbert, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Born in Jefferson, he was a son of the late JB Huntsinger and Gainell Hicks Huntsinger. Charles was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and fishing. He was an excellent handyman and enjoyed doing yard work. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Skylar Duzan.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Rigdon Huntsinger; three children, Sheryl Duzan (Eric), Charles Douglas Huntsinger (Dustin Jones) and Penny Sims (Travis); five grandchildren, Daniel Duzan (Brittany), Amber Wilbanks, Michael Wilbanks, Hannah Sims and Jordan Sims; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Duzan and Braelyn Duzan; two siblings, Inez Stringer and Mack Huntsinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Wayne Huntsinger officiating.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

