Charles Reginal “Reggie” Phillips, 85, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Born on September 12, 1937, in Madison County, Reggie was the son of the late Dupree and Lutrelle Phillips and brother to the late Sue Phillips and Jerry Phillips.
He was a member of Meadow Baptist Church and retired from Dixie Cap Rubber Company after 30 years.
Survivors include his son and daughter in law, Michael and Sandy Phillips, Bogart; brother, Ellis Phillips; grandchildren, Alex and Ben Phillips; nephews, Tim, Lance and Landon Phillips; and niece, Gretchen Guest.
Funeral service: Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 27, 2022, from, 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
