JEFFERSON - Charles Ronald Gay Sr., 85, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, February 18, 2022.
Mr. Gay was born in Sylvester, a son of the late Charlie Mac and Nora Blanche Pendley Gay, was a member of First Pentecostal Church of Athens and was retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gay is preceded by his wife, Myrtle Elaine Appel Gay; and brothers, Ralph, R.L., James and Glen Gay. Mr. Gay was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his son, Reverend Charles R. Gay Jr., and his wife Brenda, Jefferson; grandchildren, Christopher Gay and Brittany Dorman; great-grandchildren, Joseph Gay, Kaven Howard, Israel Howard, Heidi Gay and Landon Dorman.
Graveside service will full Military Honors: Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton with Pastor Steve Cole officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
