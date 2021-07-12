DANIELSVILLE - Charles Tony Driver, 73, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Driver was born in Royston on November 24, 1947, son of the late L. T. Driver and the late Mildred Maxwell Driver. He was a shipping clerk having worked with Reliance for 37½ years and was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean conflict. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Driver; and sister, Betty Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Helen Elaine Jones Driver; sons, Randell (Brandy) Driver, Sharpsburg, Herschel (Beth) Dalton, Danielsville, and Ricky (Lisa) Dalton, Danielsville; daughter, Helen (J. R.) Bellew, Athens; brothers, Joel (Gatha) Driver, Canon, Billy (Marie) Driver, Royston, Danny (Susan) Driver, Comer, and Ronnie Driver, Canon; sisters, Vickie (Vernon) Hicks, Hartwell, and Debra (Herman) Pruitt, Stone Mountain; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Paul Creason and Eldon Massey officiating. nterment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In