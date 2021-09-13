wright

JEFFERSON - Charles William Wright Jr., 73, Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Atlanta.

Mr. Wright was born in Norfolk, Va. to the late Charles William Sr. and Thelma Irene Perry Wright. Mr. Wright was in construction and was a Marine Corp veteran. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wright was also preceded in death by his siblings, Benny Wayne Hewitt, Faye Ewell and Joanne Feicks.

Mr. Wright is survived by his sisters, Micki Patterson, Bowling Green, Ken., Deborah Laughlin, Dayton, Ohio, and Brenda Rhees, Norfolk, Va.; nieces, Sarah Black (Jason) and Crystal Wright (Berry Rodeffer); “Paw Paw” to Joseph Black, Morgan Rodeffer, Krissy Black, Ayla Rodeffer and Alex Acklin; loved one, Daniel Burton; a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

