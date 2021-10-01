JEFFERSON - Charles William Wright Jr., 73, Jefferson passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the V.A. Hospital in Atlanta.
Mr. Wright was born in Norfolk, Va. to the late Charles William Wright Sr. and Thelma Irene Perry Wright. Mr. Wright was in construction and was a Marine Corp veteran.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wright was also preceded in death by his siblings, Benny Wayne Hewitt, Faye Ewell and Joanne Feicks.
Mr. Wright is survived by his sisters, Micki Patterson, Bowling Green, Ken., Deborah Laughlin, Dayton, Ohio, and Brenda Rhees, Norfolk, Va.; nieces, Sarah Black (Jason) and Crystal Wright (Berry Rodeffer); Paw Paw to Joseph Black, Morgan Rodeffer, Krissy Black, Ayla Rodeffer and Alex Acklin; loved one, Daniel Burton; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Graveside service: Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Evans Memory Gardens, Jefferson, with Ken Harmon officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In