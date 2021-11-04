LULA - Charley “Gordon” Worley, 79, Lula, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 1, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on November 14, 1941 in Banks County, he was a son of the late Lee and Ola Simmons Worley. Mr. Worley was a great man that touched the hearts of his family and all who knew him. He was employed with Gainesville Mill for a number of years and then worked in Worley Construction, with his family, until retiring. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lula, where he served as brotherhood coordinator. He was also a member of the Lula Masonic Lodge #352 F&AM. Spending time with all his children and family made him happy. He also enjoyed gardening and tending to his chickens and his pet turkey in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Morgan, Lee Jr., Gene and Jackie Worley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Greenway Worley, Lula; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Dexter Parson, Lula, and Lisa and John White, Flowery Branch; granddaughters and spouses, Nita and Chad Charette ,Lula, Mallory and Adam Crane, Commerce, Jessica and Nathan Heckman, Lula, Kayla White and Karlie White, both of Flowery Branch; great-grandchildren, Aubree Westmoreland, Charlie Reese, Declan Parson, Parks Crane, Rylen Charette and Koryn Heckman; sisters, Louise Thomas, Lula, and Betty Nix, Goose Creek, South Carolina; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Thursday November 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lula with the Revs. James Duncan and Zach Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Carlan officiating and Masonic Rites by Lula Masonic Lodge #352 F&AM.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
