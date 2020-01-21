CARLTON - Charlie Alfred Seymour, 83, Carlton, passed away January 15, 2020.

He was the son of the late William Lester and Etta Mae Seymour; he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lee Guest Seymour. Mr. Seymour was a member of Vineyards Creek Baptist Church.

Funeral service: Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Newtown Baptist Church with Pastor Lee Adams and Johnny Guest officiating. Mr. Seymour will lie in state from 1 p.m. until service time. The interment will be in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include sons and daughter, Timothy (Leslie) Scott Seymour, Tammy Lynn Seymour and Terry Alfred Seymour; sister, Marietta Rachels; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 26-February 1

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.