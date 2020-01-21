CARLTON - Charlie Alfred Seymour, 83, Carlton, passed away January 15, 2020.
He was the son of the late William Lester and Etta Mae Seymour; he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lee Guest Seymour. Mr. Seymour was a member of Vineyards Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Newtown Baptist Church with Pastor Lee Adams and Johnny Guest officiating. Mr. Seymour will lie in state from 1 p.m. until service time. The interment will be in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include sons and daughter, Timothy (Leslie) Scott Seymour, Tammy Lynn Seymour and Terry Alfred Seymour; sister, Marietta Rachels; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
