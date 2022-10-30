STATHAM - Charlie Lee Gray, 73, Statham, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
He retired as an electrician. Charlie was a member of Hebron Christian Church and a former member of the Statham American Legion. He was a crafty man who enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Charlie was also known as an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Hugh Gray Sr. and Eunice Mae Aaron; his wife of 35 years, Barbara Gray; and a brother, Alvin Gray.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Jerrye Gray, Statham; a son, Kevin Gray (Laurie), Statham; a daughter, Kea Horne (Chad), Winder; step-son, Stan Michael (Sherry), Bishop; three step-daughters, Diane Branch (Tommy), Watkinsville, Stacy Dickens (Matt), Watkinsville, and Kim Michael (Mark), Watkinsville; a brother, John Gray; a sister, Mary Gregory (Gary), Arnoldsville; and six grandchildren, Chandler, Charlee, Cale, Cam, Casen and Carsyn.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
The family would be honored to receive flowers or donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate in Charlie's memory.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arragements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
