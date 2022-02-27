massey

DANIELSVILLE - Charlie Lee Massey, 76, Dainelsville, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022.

He was the son of the late Charlie Thomas and Willie Ruth Powers Massey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Baker.

Survivors include a brother, Billy Massey, Gillsville; and a sister, Margie Adkins, Danielsville.

Funeral service: Monday, February 28, 2022 from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Peek officiating with burial in Grey Hill Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 27-March 5

