JEFFERSON - Charlie Paul King, 81, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Mr. King was born in Centre, Alabama, a son of the late Paul and Beulah Haggard King, was retired from Leggett & Platt after 43 years of service, and was a charter member of the Jackson County Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. In addition to his parents, Mr. King is preceded by the mother of his children, Ellen Golding King; and step-granddaughter, Amber Moore. Charlie was a devoted Christian, devoted husband and loving father to his children.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Boyce Keith King; four sons, Michael King and his wife Kathy, Mark King and his wife Kim, Kevin King and his wife Kim, and Keith King and his wife Avonda; sister, Nellie Espin; brothers, Michael King and his wife Sylvia, and Jerry King and his wife Darlene; step-mother, Barbara King; step-children, Rebecca Rogers, Ronald Dickinson and his wife Beverly, Dee Ann Fryer and her husband Greg, John Dickinson and his wife Lisa, and Georgie Dickinson and his wife Jill; 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Jack Lawson and the Rev. Matt Booher officiating with burial to follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
