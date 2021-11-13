COMMERCE - Charlie Richard McEver, 79, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Born on May 21, 1942 in Nicholson, Mr. McEver was the son of the late Hubert and Louise Moore McEver. He was the widower of Barbara McEver, a fork-lift driver with Conagra, and was a member of New Haven Church. He was preceded in death by a brother, William McEver; and a grandchild, Charlie McEver.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa McEver, Commerce, Beverly (Dave) Daniel, Maysville, Judy (David) Milam, Hendersonville, Tenn., and Wanda (Max) Cantrell, Gainesville; in-laws, Johnny and Karen Slater, Clifford Slater, Gertrude McDaniel and Dorothy Kitchens; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at New Haven Church, Commerce, with the Revs. Gary Thompson and Loy Reed officiating. The body will lie in state from 2:30-3 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
