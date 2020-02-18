Charlie Thomas Rush, 66, died February 16, 2020.

A native of Athens, Mr. Rush was a son of the late Betty Jewell Payne Rush and William Howard Rush.

Charlie was a beloved husband and father. He was a truck driver for most of his life.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Lynn Rush; four children, David (Angela) Rush; Amanda (Chuck) Black, Elizabeth Gailey and Patricia (Drey) Mathis; four siblings, Linda (John) Bretcher, Trisha (Jerry) Shuemake, J. G. Rush and Dora Ann (Guy) Faulkner; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Jake) Moon, Adrianna Rush, Jason Dugger, Gary Dugger, Justin Owens, Alliemarie Gailey, Zachary Owens, Austin Mathis and Elizabeth Dugger; and two great grandchildren, Peyton Hernandez and Mason Moon.

Funeral service: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at New Town Baptist Church with the Revs. Jim Olds and Chuck Black officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home and on Wednesday, February 19, 2020  from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 23-29

