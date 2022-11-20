JEFFERSON - Charlie Watson, 94, Jefferson, entered rest Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Mr. Watson was born in Jefferson, a son of the late June and Mamie Shields Watson and was a retired truck driver with Conagra. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watson is preceded by a son, Charlie Joe Watson; and brothers, Bobby, Crawford, Willie J. and Robert Watson.
Survivors include his wife, Odessa Mae Wilson Watson, Jefferson; daughters, Joyce Brooks, Jefferson, Mary Watson, Commerce, Doris Watson, Jefferson, Cathy Watson, Jefferson, and Annette Watson, Jefferson; sons, C.W. Watson, Jefferson, and Ronald Watson, South Carolina; brother, Billy Watson, Jefferson; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild also survives.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Jeff Chandler, and Roy Tarpkins officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Grandchildren will be honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In