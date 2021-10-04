COMMERCE - Charlotte Dean Allen, 84, Commerce, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.
Born on March 2, 1937 in Commerce, Ms. Allen was the daughter of the late Bob and Geraldine Griffin Allen. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbette Hoover; brother, William Allen; and a sister, Sherbie Harris.
Survivors include a son, Tim (Angie) Pritchett, Commerce; brothers, Doug Allen and Truman Allen; sister, Diane Matthews; grandchildren, Brian Hoover, Clay Pritchett and Jessie Pritchett; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Douglas Duncan officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 10-11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
