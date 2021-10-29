COMER - Charlotte Elaine Conwell Smith, 78, Comer, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at St. Mary’s Healthcare System in Athens.
Mrs. Smith was born on February 16, 1943 in Athens, daughter of the late Coy E. Conwell and the late Barbara Sexton Conwell. She was a homemaker and a member of David’s Home Church.
Survivors include her husband, Charles N. Smith; son, Todd E. Smith (Lisa), Comer; daughter, Tonya Smith Hill, Comer; and grandchildren, Cody Hill, Hannah Hill, Alex Sentelle, Logan Bailey, Mykenzie Smith, Zachary Smith, Mykenna Smith, and Ethan Smith.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at David’s Home Church with the Rev. Doug Conwell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friend: Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
