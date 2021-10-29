COMER - Charlotte Elaine Conwell Smith, 78, Comer, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at St. Mary’s Healthcare System in Athens.

Mrs. Smith was born on February 16, 1943 in Athens, daughter of the late Coy E. Conwell and the late Barbara Sexton Conwell. She was a homemaker and a member of David’s Home Church.

Survivors include her husband, Charles N. Smith; son, Todd E. Smith (Lisa), Comer; daughter, Tonya Smith Hill, Comer; and grandchildren, Cody Hill, Hannah Hill, Alex Sentelle, Logan Bailey, Mykenzie Smith, Zachary Smith, Mykenna Smith, and Ethan Smith.

Funeral service: Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at David’s Home Church with the Rev. Doug Conwell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friend: Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 31-November 6

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.