ATHENS - Charlotte Elaine Webb Johnston, 48, Athens, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her residence.
Charlotte was born June 27, 1972 to Billy J. and Elaine Puckett Webb. She was the owner and instructor at Keep it Simple Yoga. Charlotte was a 1996 graduate of The University of Georgia.
Surviving are husband, John Johnston; daughters, Elaina Johnston and Sterling Johnston; parents, Elaine Puckett Webb and Billy Webb; sister, Amy Webb; and nephew, Shane Westbrook.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Interment services will be held at a later date.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
