ROYSTON - Charlotte Moon Cheek, 94, Royston, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Royston.
Mrs. Cheek was born in Bowman on January 7, 1926, daughter of the late William D. Moon and the late Lucy Barton Moon. She was a homemaker and member of the New Bethel Congregational Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Cheek; brothers, Eldridge Moon and Barton Moon; and sisters, Etoyle McGarity and Lucille Seigler.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Atkinson, Royston; grandchildren, Jason Atkinson, John Atkinson and Julie Atkinson (Gregg) Teatino; great-grandchildren, Dawson Teatino, Parker Teatino and Lena Teatino.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Kenneth Vanderford and Terry Fowler officiating. Interment will follow in the New Bethel Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery in Royston.
Family to receive friends:Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 1 until 3 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Bethel Congregational Holiness Church Building Fund, c/o Stephanie Rousey, 231 Hendrix Rd., Royston, Ga.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
