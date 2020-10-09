COMMERCE - Cheryl Cochran Nylander, 57, Commerce, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Nylander was born in Winder to the late Thomas and Peggy Ann Edwards Cochran. She was employed at Emory University Hospital. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nylander was preceded in death by her husband, David Nylander; and brother, Eugene “Cowboy” Cochran.

Mrs. Nylander is survived by her step-son, David Nylander Jr., Commerce; sisters, Jan Owensby, Commerce, and Teresa Minish, Maysville; nephews, Corey Minish and Logan Owensby; niece, Courtney Minish; one great-niece; and three great-nephews.

Graveside service: Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at Teresa’s house, 9673 Gillsville Road, Maysville, Ga. 30558.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

