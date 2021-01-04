Cheryl Denise Sims departed this life on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
She was was born on July 12, 1958, the daughter of the late Mrs. Annie Ruth Dukes Jones and Mr. Clyde Jones Jr.
She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Clyde Harvey Jones and Clinton Jones.
Cheryl was an amazing woman of God. She grew up in Jefferson. She joined St. Paul First Baptist Church at a young age and served in many capacities within the church. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with the Lord and her family. She diligently studied the Word of God and enjoyed preaching and teaching God’s Word. She was called into ministry by God and her family was her ministry. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and traveling in her spare time.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Michael J. Sims; two sons; Kendrick Hancock and Steven (Shawana) Mitchell; one daughter, the Rev. Dr. Alicia Brown; five grandchildren, Allyra, Davon, Elijah, Ethan and Bryce; great- granddaughter, Kalira; and three sisters, Dora Ann Appleby, Carol (Al) Clark and Barbara Ann White. Cheryl had several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she loved and cherished deeply.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation: Friday, January 8, 2021 from 12-8 p.m.
Professional services entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville.
