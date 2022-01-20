Cheryl Denise Turner, 55, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend transitioned peacefully from this life to the next on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Mrs. Turner was born in Atlanta, the daughter of Edward Chatlos of Florida and Rebecca Lanell Coker Tinsley of Jefferson. Mrs. Turner worked as a real estate agent with Century 21 and was of the Baptist faith. As someone with a big heart and a big family, Denise left behind a lot of people who loved her deeply.
Survivors also include her husband, David Turner, Jefferson; four daughters, Mandy Turner, Cumming, Carrie Barry (husband, Mamadou), Buford, Missy Hogan (husband, Patrick), Snellville, and Alisha Turner, Dahlonega; two sons, Josh Turner (wife, Kyra), Jefferson, and Chris Turner (Cyndi), Griffin; 14 grandchildren, Zachary Turner, K.J. Foote, Cameron Turner, Devin Barry, Mikah Ortiz, Harper Hogan, Landon Turner, Keira Wilkerson, Addie Turner, Madelyn Turner, Tate Turner and Jolie Turner; three sisters, Denise Gaitan, Florida, Rhonda Brown, Alabama, and Teresa Singleton, Dawsonville; two brothers, Michael Cook, Cumming, and Pete Tinsley, Canton, GA; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
