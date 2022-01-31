HOSCHTON - Cheryl Lynn Iski, 51, Hoschton, entered rest Friday, January 28, 2022.
Ms. Iski was born in Princeton, New Jersey, a daughter of Ronald K. Iski of Nicholson and Barbara A. Burch of Hoschton. Cheryl was a member of the Hoschton United Methodist Church, a founder of the Jackson County Humane Society and owner of Bulldog Brokers and Cabanna Brokers and enjoyed many years as a successful broker and realtor.
Survivors, in addition to her parents, are a sister, Jennifer Iski; step-brother, Mark Glasby; step-father, Billy Glasby; nephew, Christopher Myrick; and nieces Hana and Luna Glasby.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Cheryl to the Jackson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 567, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
