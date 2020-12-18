DANIELSVILLE - Cheryl Wittenberg, 72, Danielsville, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Jack and Alma Russell, Cheryl lived in Georgia for over 30 years. She worked at both St. Mary’s Hospital and Athens Regional Medical Center. She was a very loving woman and a mother to all.
Along with her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her brother, Albert; and sisters Margie and Diane.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Larry Wittenberg; daughters, Kim Hoopaugh and Diane (Jeffery) Wood; six grandchildren, Ryan Thomas Perry, Kaydee Diane Perry, Aaron Drew Pullian, Alex Brantley Pullian, Joshua Wade Wood and Brandy Nicole Wood; and her beloved dog, Scruffy.
A private graveside service was held at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
