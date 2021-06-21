HULL - Chester Leon Blalock, 59, Hull, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Born on June 19, 1961 in Athens, Mr. Blalock was the son of the late Fred and Gertrude Trowell Blalock. He was the widower of Susan Parson Blalock and an automotive paint and body estimator.
Survivors include brothers, Marvin Blalock and Terry Blalock; sisters, Ruby Bridges, Barbara Thompson, Diane Fazon, Lisa Hulsey and Alice Jolly; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Gilead Baptist Church with the Revs. Sean Thomas and Don Blalock officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
