WINDER - Chester Whisman Jr., 79, Winder, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Cloten Whisman; and brother, Charles Whisman.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Whisman; son, David Whisman and wife Pam; daughter, Vickie Bare and husband Bruce, all of Winder; brother, Woody Whisman, Alabama; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
No services will be held at this time.
Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
