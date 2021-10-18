whisman

WINDER - Chester Whisman Jr., 79, Winder, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Cloten Whisman; and brother, Charles Whisman.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Whisman; son, David Whisman and wife Pam; daughter, Vickie Bare and husband Bruce, all of Winder; brother, Woody Whisman, Alabama; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

No services will be held at this time.

Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 17-23

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.