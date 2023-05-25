ELBERTON - Cheyenne Makayla Carter, 19, Elberton, entered into rest on Monday, May 22, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family, following a courageous five year battle with Huntington’s Disease.
Cheyenne was born in Gainesville on September 2, 2003, and attended school in Madison County. She was a rambunctious and energetic child who loved singing and dancing. Cheyenne loved spending time reading, but was especially fond of spending time being surrounded by horses. Above all, she was happiest when riding around in her 1967 Ford Mustang.
She is survived by her parents, Amanda Gail Hosch Doster and Bobby Lewis Doster; and her siblings, Bobby Ray Doster and Josie Doster, all of Elberton. Cheyenne also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends that she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Kevin Carter.
Her favorite color was purple, and the family is requesting those attending the service events wear purple in her honor.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the memorial chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at the family lot in Elmhurst Cemetery. Bobby Lewis Doster, William "Paw Paw" Carter, Mark Knott, Rambo Carlile, Greg Hall and Tug Parker will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers are accepted.
Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton is serving the family of Cheyenne Makayla Carter. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
