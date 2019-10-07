groover
WINDER - Chris Groover, 27, Winder, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Chris was born March 13, 1992, and was of the Baptist denomination. He was a self-employed contractor.

Surviving are mother and stepfather, Pam and Dr. John House of Brunswick; father and step-mother, Mark and Jennifer Groover; fiancé, Hollis Dotson; step-son, Corbin Stinchcomb; brother, Rodney Hughes; sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Wayne Sheriff, all of Winder, Georgia; step-siblings, Shannon Baxter, Winder, David House, Athens, Paul House, Gainesville, Mary Beth Delay, Statham, and Mahlon Williams, Athens.

Family to receive friends: Monday, October 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral service: Monday, October 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Debbie Norris officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder, is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 6-12

