JEFFERSON - Christie Martin Rainwater, 61, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, December 27, 2019.
Mrs. Rainwater was born in Gainesville and was a quality control inspector for Pittsburg Glass Works. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rainwater is preceded by a daughter; Andrea Rainwater.
Survivors include a daughter, Ashley Rainwater, Pendergrass; brother, David Martin, Colorado; sister, Debbie Duck, Colorado; and two grandchildren, Alex Rainwater and Jaycie Rainwater also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Christie to the Humane Society of Jackson County, P.O. Box 567, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
