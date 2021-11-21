cooper

SYLVA, NORTH CAROLINA - Christine Anne Goodale Cooper, Sylva, North Carolina passed through the veil to join her mother, father and brother in the Spirit World on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Chris and Curtis were former co-owners of Singing Waters Camping Resort located near Tuckasegee, N.C. from 1987 until 2007 when they built and moved into their forever home in Sylva.

In addition to her husband, Curtis Preston Cooper, of 38 years, she leaves behind her five children, Bartholomew Christian Peterson (Bart), Richard Eben Peterson (Rick), Julie Anne Peterson Grace, Orin Henry Peterson (Ski) and Christine Margaret Peterson; Curtis’ four children, Terri Celene Cooper Shahgheibi, Jodi Deanne Cooper, Beverly Gaye Cooper Blackburn and Carolyn Diana Cooper Mathis; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: Monday, November 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. with interment in the family plot at Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Pendergrass.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.

