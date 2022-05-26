Christopher Aaron Barton, 20, affectionately known as Chris, peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Chris was born June 21, 2001 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Chris was a hard worker, resilient figure in the face of adversity and a person who provided exemplary effort. He had an unassuming and disarming smile that could put anyone at ease; everyone was Chris's friend. His sense of humor was second to none, and he was as kind as he was funny. Chris represented the good that we all need in our everyday lives.
Chris was a lover of food, fast cars, skateboards, music, movies, TikToks, driving heavy machinery, family, friends and his faith. To know Chris, was to love him. Kindness and generosity were two character traits that highlighted his personality. Chris was a wonderful younger brother to his two older brothers and a wonderful older brother to his two younger sisters. Chris touched the lives of so many in such a short period of time.
Chris is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandfathers, Wilbert Henry DeWitt Sr. of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and Terry Asa Barton of Orlando, Florida.
Chris is survived by his parents, Brent C. Barton and Rebekah "Becky" (DeWitt) Barton; two older brothers and two younger sisters, Brent "Clay" Barton II, Athens, Caleb Andrew Barton, Winder, Hannah Faith Barton, Winder, and Sarah Grace Barton, Winder; maternal and paternal grandmothers, Christina Mae DeWitt, Winder, and Ruth Lorraine Barton, Orlando, Fla.; uncles, Wilbert DeWitt Jr., Vanderbilt, Penn., Danny DeWitt, Mt. Pleasant, Penn., Phillip Mark DeWitt, Grindstone, Penn., Rory Barton, Orlando, Fla., Trent Barton, Dallas, Texas, and Mark Barton, N.C.; and aunts, Sandy Henry, Arizona, Esther Raley, Arizona, Cindy Barton-Lewis, Rising Sun, Md., Terri Lynn Barton, Orlando, Fla., and Erin Young, Orlando, Fla.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 27, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel. Interment will follow in Memorial Park South Cemetery, Flowery Branch. A celebration of life ceremony will be held following the interment Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Chestnut Mountain Church.
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences Memorial Park Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
