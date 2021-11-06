NICHOLSON - Christopher “Chris” Andrew Pendley, 37, Nicholson, entered into rest Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Mr. Pendley was born in Atlanta and was a handyman by trade. Mr. Pendley is preceded by his grandparents, Geneva Sanders, James Donald Jones, Willie Sue Pendley and Harold R. Pendley; and an aunt, Carol Pendley Johnson.
Survivors include his mother, Lonna Maye Jones Pendley, Nicholson; father, Ronald Harold Pendley, Gainesville; two daughters, Abby N. Bailey and Cailin A. Pendley; sister, Emma Turner; brother, Jamie Pendley; step-grandmothers, Wanda Camp and Shirley Jones; aunts, Donna Chambers, Rhonda Ackerman, Johnna Wilson, Linda Peppers and Joan Pendley; uncle, Carter Jones; and numerous cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Daniel Hunter and Steven Link officiating with burial to follow in the Howington Cemetery, Nicholson. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Scott Jones, Craig McDaniel, Carter Jones, Austin Ackerman, Josh Denton and Daniel Edgar.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make memorials to Phoenix Community of Athens, 660 West Broad Street, Athens, Georgia 30601 or at www.phoenixathens.church.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
