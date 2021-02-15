JEFFERSON - Christopher “Chris” Lee West, 54, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Mr. West was born in Atlanta, a son of the late James Gerald Glenn West and the late Mary Parris West. Mr. West was a retired salesman in the construction industry and had received his Bachelor’s degree from Devry University. In addition to his parents, Mr. West is preceded by a brother David West.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Heard West, Jefferson; three sons, Desten West (Allie), Monroe, Joseph Gregor and Jon Gregor, Jefferson; daughter, Bailey West (Eric Clopein), Commerce; three grandchildren, Rogue, Wesley and Peyton West; sister, Andrea Grisham (Danny), Buford; and brother, Mike West, Conyers.
Funeral service: Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. In accordance with the wishes of Mr. West, cremation will take place after the service.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 12, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
