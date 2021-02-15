JEFFERSON - Christopher “Chris” Scottie Nix, 50, Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Mr. Nix was born in Athens, a son to the late Howard Pratt Nix and the late Sara Baker Nix. Mr. Nix was a truck driver with Panel Truss and was a member of the Galilee Christian Church in Jefferson.
Survivors include wife, Missy Michelle Bond Nix, Jefferson; daughter, Taylor Nix, Jefferson; sons, Cody Nix and Colton Nix, both of Jefferson; sister, Diane Pittman and her husband Charles, Jefferson; brother, James Nix and his wife Cathi, Hull; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Brian Larue officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jason Pittman, Brad Pittman, Jeff Nix, Ty Lowe, Jacob Crumley, Kyle Crumley, Eric Gunter and Johnny Bond.
Family to receive friends: Monday, February 15, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and to please wear protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Colton Nix Fund, c/o South State Bank, 71 Memorial Drive, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In