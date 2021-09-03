MAYSVILLE - Christopher Jay "Chris" Bachelor, 42, Maysville, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19.
Born in Atlanta, Chris has lived in Jackson and Banks County his entire life. He was a graduate of Banks County High School. Chris was employed by the Hall County Sheriff's Department, working the last six years as the SRO at C.W. Davis Middle School. He was a former deputy with the Madison County and Barrow County Sheriff's offices. Chris and Heather met in July of 2002 and it was love at first site. They were inseparable from that day on. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
Chris was a kind-hearted and soft spoken man. He always looked out for people in need and dedicated himself to protecting people and making sure his family, community and the students at C.W. Davis Middle School were safe.
Chris was always easy to laugh and loved goofing around with his daughter, Reagan.
He was also a huge animal lover and on several occasions put himself in harms way to protect the lives of animals.
Chris was a devoted husband and father and will be sorely missed by his entire family and community.
Chris is preceded in death by his father, Richard Weyman Bachelor; grandparents, the Rev. and Mrs. Jesse Hayes; and a niece, Anita.
Survivors include his wife, Heather Lee Bachelor; daughter, Reagan Kingslee Bachelor; mother, Shirley H. Bachelor, all of Maysville; sisters, Marie Jenkins, Monroe, and Layne Banks (Tony), Clarkesville; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Teresa and Greg Guest, Gillsville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dusty and Natasha Parson, Boise, Idaho; grandparents-in-law, Harvey and Sadie Wilson, Gillsville; nieces and nephews, Anthony, Andrew, Amy and Courtney. A number of other relatives also survive along with his Sheriff's Department family.
Funeral service: Monday, August 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Christ Place Church with the Rev. Samuel Parson officiating. Interment will follow in the Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home and again Monday, August 30, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at Christ Place Church.
Family requests that everyone wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to a 529 college fund account set up for his daughter, Reagan, the most important person in his life, by family friend, Alex W. Cannon, Attorney at Law. Donations can be made at ugift529.com using the code U5B-26R or checks can be mailed to Heather Bachelor, 5877 Hwy. 52, Gillsville, Ga. 30543.
Heather and Reagan would like to thank everyone for their support during this time and would especially like to thank the Hall County Sheriff’s office for going above and beyond for their family in blue!
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
