WINDER - Christopher Jeffrey Harwell, 62, Winder, went to be with the Lord October 22, 2019.
Born August 7,1957, he was a native of Barrow County. He was a member of Union Baptist Church in Winder. Chris was the son of the late Joe C. and Frances Harwell.
Chris was a heavy equipment operator and worked in construction most of his adult life. He was preceded in death by brother, Joe Harwell Jr.; sister, Beth Nix; and nephew, Haven Nix.
Survivors include sister and brother-in-law, Jennie and Dick Mitchell; brother-in-law, Louis Griffith; niece, Katie Pruitt; nephew, Benjamin Nix; great-nieces and nephew, Maci Gosnell, Kayla Gosnell, Abby Jo Gosnell, Abel Gosnell, Osee Nix and Elizabeth Nix; and step-son, Jeremiah Bridgeman.
Memorial service: Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Wade Grizzle officiating.
Visitation: Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Winder First United Methodist Church, Union Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
