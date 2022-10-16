GAINESVILLE - Christopher John “Chris” Eberhart, 57, Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Mr. Eberhart was born in Wadsworth, Ohio, on August 26, 1965. Chris was in construction and was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Georgia, Flowery Branch Masonic Lodge #212, and the Gainesville York Rite Bodies.
He was a well-liked, successful contractor that took pride in his work. He was a very hard worker and enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling. He was a great husband, father, brother and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Yvette Remey.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Iris-Gowens Eberhart, Gainesville; children, Zachery Kitterman, Lawrenceville, Brooke Eberhart, Snellville, and Christopher John “C.J.” Eberhart II, Snellville; step-children, Lacey Gowens, Monroe, and Tyler Gowens, Gulf Port, Miss.; granddaughter, Kasyn; grandsons, R.J. and Logan; brothers, Ron Eberhart and his wife Nid, Cumming, Scott Eberhart, Casper, Wyo., and Bart Biddy and his wife Jenny; aunt, Yvonne Franklin; cousins, Mike and Jack Garland; and several other family member and friends also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Flowery Branch Masonic Lodge #212, 5416 Spring St., Flowery Branch, Ga. 30542.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a memorial fund to the Flowery Branch Lodge #212. In memo section write in memory of Chris Eberhart.
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
