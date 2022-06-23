HOSCHTON - Christopher Joseph “Chris” Martin, 50, Hoschton, entered rest Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Mr. Martin was born in Commerce, a son of the late Jackie Lee Martin and Joan Satterfield Martin of Jefferson. Mr. Martin was a member of The Jefferson Church and worked as an engineer with AT&T.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, is his wife, Dawn Hildebrand Martin, Hoschton; three daughters, Montana Martin, Dallas, McKenzie Martin, Houston, Texas, and Harley Martin, Atlanta; one son, Blake Martin, Hoschton; brother, Mitch Martin, Jefferson; and a sister, Terri Bennett, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Friday, June 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Nick Dalton officiating.
The family will receive friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Chris Martin to The Jefferson Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 674, Jefferson, Georgia 30549 or at www.jefferson.church.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
