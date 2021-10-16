HULL - Christopher Lee Stewart, 40, Hull, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Born in Athens, he was a son of Cindy Lee Shepherd and the late Richard Allen Stewart Sr. Christopher enjoyed riding motorcycles and he was a member of the Southern Knights Motorcycle Club. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his son, Levi Shelton; three brothers, Richard Allen Stewart Jr., Brandon Blake Stewart and Codie Linn Stewart; special friends and family, Hunter Cowart and Rosia Weaver (Erik); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Family to receive friends: Friday, October 15, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 17-23

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.