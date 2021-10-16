HULL - Christopher Lee Stewart, 40, Hull, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Born in Athens, he was a son of Cindy Lee Shepherd and the late Richard Allen Stewart Sr. Christopher enjoyed riding motorcycles and he was a member of the Southern Knights Motorcycle Club. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his son, Levi Shelton; three brothers, Richard Allen Stewart Jr., Brandon Blake Stewart and Codie Linn Stewart; special friends and family, Hunter Cowart and Rosia Weaver (Erik); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 15, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
