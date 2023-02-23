COMMERCE - Christopher Leslie Phagan, 56, Commerce, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Phagan was born in Gainesville, to Margie Howser Phagan of Gillsville and the late Ray Phagan. Mr. Phagan was the owner of Chris Phagan Trucking.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Phagan is also survived by his daughter, Christa Standridge. Commerce; brothers, Keith Phagan, Homer, and Jeff Phagan, Alto; sister, Susan Pruitt, Homer; and three grandchildren.

Funeral service: Friday, February 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. from The Chantry at The Grove with the Rev. Rob Boswell and Pastor Jeff Appling officiating with the interment following in The Grove Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

