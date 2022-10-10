Christopher Paul Brooks, 43, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.
Paul was born on August 1, 1979, the son of the late James R. and Virginia A. Brooks. He was a long-time resident of Hull. Paul followed in his father's footsteps and became an electrician. He most recently worked with SKAPS Industries.
Paul is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Brianna and Clifford Wheeler, who will miss him dearly and love him always. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Debbie Brooks; sister and brother-in-law, Kim and David Patton; step-brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Kimmy Pope; an adopted grandmother, Juanita Bland; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Paul will be missed by all, but those that loved him will take comfort in the knowledge that they will one day be reunited in Heaven.
Funeral service: Monday, October 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville Chapel. Burial will follow at the Kirk Cemetery in Colbert.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, October 10, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In