BOGART - Christopher Ronald Sartain, 53, Bogart, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.
He was born in Athens on January 8, 1969, and grew up in Madison County where he was a member of the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was a 1987 honor graduate of Madison County High School. Chris blessed his family and friends with his energy and sense of humor. Despite graduating from the University of Georgia with business and real estate degrees, he followed his passions and became known as a great foreign car mechanic. A small business owner, Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, comedy and an occasional trip to Harrah’s.He was preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan Sartain.
Survivors include his parents, Max and Betty Sartain, Danielsville; brother, Gregory Sartain, Danielsville; nephews, Aaron Sartain, Athens, and Adam Sartain (Mallory), Colbert; great-niece, Adrian Sartain, Colbert; special friend, Kevin Hamby; and a host of cousins and friends.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Northeast Georgia Council Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 399, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
