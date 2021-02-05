BRASELTON - Christopher Shane Waters, 46, Braselton went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Waters; and grandparents, Ruby Dean Waters and John and Isabel Brooks.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Waters, Braselton; sons, Michael Waters, Braselton, Riley Waters and Aiden Waters, both of Winder, and Brody Archer, Arcade; sisters, Lisa Brown and husband Tim, Hoschton, and Stacie Smith and husband Arthur, Dawsonville; and a host of other relatives.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In