WINDER - Cindy Etheridge Gilstrap, 65, Winder, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Mrs. Gilstrap was a member of the Auburn First Baptist Church and was a devoted homemaker.
Mrs. Gilstrap is preceded in death by her first husband, Jerald Walden; and her mother, Lucille Wood Etheridge.
Mrs. Gilstrap is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James (Amanda Tedrow) Gilstrap, Athens; father, John D. Etheridge, Winder; and brother and sister-in-law, Mike (Carla) Etheridge, Winder.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Parkin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mrs. Gilstrap welcomes flowers, or donations may be made in her memory to the Auburn First Baptist Church.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
