gilstrap

WINDER - Cindy Etheridge Gilstrap, 65, Winder, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Mrs. Gilstrap was a member of the Auburn First Baptist Church and was a devoted homemaker.

Mrs. Gilstrap is preceded in death by her first husband, Jerald Walden; and her mother, Lucille Wood Etheridge.

Mrs. Gilstrap is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James (Amanda Tedrow) Gilstrap, Athens; father, John D. Etheridge, Winder; and brother and sister-in-law, Mike (Carla) Etheridge, Winder.

Funeral service: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Parkin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

The family of Mrs. Gilstrap welcomes flowers, or donations may be made in her memory to the Auburn First Baptist Church.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 15-21

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.