JEFFERSON - Cindy Lester Boone, 63, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Mrs. Boone was born in Athens, a daughter of the late Allen Clinton Lester and Nell Lester. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boone is preceded by a sister, Carol Huff. Mrs. Boone was a graduate of Jefferson High School and retired from Walmart.
Survivors include her husband, John Boone; two daughters, Brandy Crisp and Ashley McElroy; grandchildren, Caleb, Anna and Jonathan Crisp, Kayla Heathcoat, Kendall McElroy and Karlie Hardigree; and a sister, Lynda Alexander, also survives.
Funeral service: Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. from the Edwards Chapel Baptist Church with the Reverend Lewis Pritchett officiating.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In