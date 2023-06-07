boone

JEFFERSON - Cindy Lester Boone, 63, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Mrs. Boone was born in Athens, a daughter of the late Allen Clinton Lester and Nell Lester. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boone is preceded by a sister, Carol Huff. Mrs. Boone was a graduate of Jefferson High School and retired from Walmart.

Survivors include her husband, John Boone; two daughters, Brandy Crisp and Ashley McElroy; grandchildren, Caleb, Anna and Jonathan Crisp, Kayla Heathcoat, Kendall McElroy and Karlie Hardigree; and a sister, Lynda Alexander, also survives.

Funeral service: Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. from the Edwards Chapel Baptist Church with the Reverend Lewis Pritchett officiating.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 11-17

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.