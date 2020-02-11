garguilo

HOSCHTON - Cindy Lynn Garguilo, 58, Hoschton, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Cindy was a very loving mother, who liked to cook when indoors and gardening while outdoors.

Survivors include daughter, Linda Adams, husband Chris, granddaughter Destiny and grandson Bryce, Hoschton; sisters, Vicky Goldberg and Kathy Perez; step- sisters, Angela Cummings and Debra Rigdon; step-brothers, Gary Cummings and Daniel Cummings.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 16-22

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.