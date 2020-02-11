HOSCHTON - Cindy Lynn Garguilo, 58, Hoschton, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Cindy was a very loving mother, who liked to cook when indoors and gardening while outdoors.
Survivors include daughter, Linda Adams, husband Chris, granddaughter Destiny and grandson Bryce, Hoschton; sisters, Vicky Goldberg and Kathy Perez; step- sisters, Angela Cummings and Debra Rigdon; step-brothers, Gary Cummings and Daniel Cummings.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
