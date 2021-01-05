HOSCHTON - Cindy Thomason Powers, 56, Hoschton, gained her wings Thursday, December 31, 2020.
A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, Cindy was born August 15, 1964 to the late Eldo and Runette Clay Thomason. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and was employed at Kroger-Hog Mountain as a supervisor/cashier.
Surviving are husband, Billy Powers, Hoschton; children, Matt (Lauren) Powers and Kevin (Bobbie) Powers, both of Winder, and Ashley Powers, Hoschton; grandchildren, Kolton Powers, Brynlee Powers and Teagan Powers; siblings, Randy (Karen) Thomason, Debbie Reeves and Patty (Robby) Register, all of Hoschton.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Monday, January 4, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Frankie Green officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
