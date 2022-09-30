WINDER - Claire McDaniel, 27, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Claire was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School’s Class of 2013. She loved playing ball with her yellow Labrador retriever, Duck, and was an avid outdoor enthusiast. Claire is best described as being beautiful both inside and out with a caring heart. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Claire is survived by her parents, Chris and Lorrie McDaniel, Winder; siblings, Jordan (Samantha) McDaniel, Statham, Caitlin (Matt) Barfield, Monroe, and Corey (Koryn) McDaniel, Hoschton; and nieces and nephews, Eli, Kavan, Braedyn, Arlyn, Evelynn and Savannah.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 30, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in memory of Claire to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30501.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
