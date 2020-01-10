BRASELTON - Clara Braselton "Pam" Jackson, 88, Braselton, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Pam was born on July 20, 1931 at the Allen Hospital in Hoschton to James Lewis Braselton and Edith Nix Braselton. On June 17, 1953, she married the love of her life Dr. John William Jackson, who preceded her in her death in 1961. Her brother Lewis Jr., lovingly called her "Pam" and this title remained with her throughout her life.
Pam was a graduate of Braselton High School, attended Brenau University and was a graduate of the University of Georgia. She was an elementary educator for more than 30 years and retired from the Jackson County School System where she taught second grade at West Jackson.
After retiring from teaching, she was the first woman elected to the Town Council of Braselton, a post at which she served several terms. She was a driving force behind the restoration of the home of her grandparents, Pallie Darby Braselton and William Henry Braselton, now known as Braselton Town Hall. She enjoyed her service to Meals on Wheels, Jackson County and the American Cancer Society. Pam was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Braselton Woman's Club and the Alpha Gama Delta Educational Society. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Northeast Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, John William Jackson III and James Darby Jackson, MD; daughter-in-law, Karen Ownbey Jackson; grandchildren, Leeann Jackson, John William Jackson, Beth Jackson Spence, Darby Jackson Shank (Michael), Lewis Braselton Jackson (Braz) and James William Jackson (Braz); great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Manley (Lucy) and Eleanor Cooper (Ellie) and a collection of friends and special cousins.
In addition to her husband, Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Lewis Braselton and her brother James Lewis Braselton Jr.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home. The Rev. Russ Harbin will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Braselton Family Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jackson County Meals on Wheels, the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
